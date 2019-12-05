Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth Alexander Wike. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Seth Alexander Wike, 35, of Butler passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

He was born Aug. 11, 1984, in Oil City, and was the son of Helen Snyder Kilgore of Butler, and the late Ronald Alexander Wike.

He attended Butler High School, and most recently was a wrecker driver for Hovis Trucking in Emlenton.

Seth was a great general mechanic and liked to work on diesel. He had shown an interest in aviation. He enjoyed exploring his genealogy, which led him into an interest in Viking history.

He is survived by his parents, George and Helen Wike Kilgore; his three sons, Colyn, Layne and Logan Wike, and his daughter, Karma Wike, all of Butler.

He is also survived by one brother, Ron Wike of Petrolia; three sisters, Stephanie (Tim) Barkley of Butler, Sarah Jane (Mike) Wallace of Somerset, and Emily Wike of Butler; his aunts, Rhonda Alworth, Sandy Alcorn, June Sprout and Tina Zychowski; his uncles, Thomas, Leon and Bert Snyder; and numerous nieces and nephews

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Bill Wike; and his aunt, Rozanna Snyder.

WIKE - A gathering for the friends and family of Seth Alexander Wike, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker, where a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.

To view or to send condolences, sympathy cards or flowers, please visit



Seth Alexander Wike, 35, of Butler passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.He was born Aug. 11, 1984, in Oil City, and was the son of Helen Snyder Kilgore of Butler, and the late Ronald Alexander Wike.He attended Butler High School, and most recently was a wrecker driver for Hovis Trucking in Emlenton.Seth was a great general mechanic and liked to work on diesel. He had shown an interest in aviation. He enjoyed exploring his genealogy, which led him into an interest in Viking history.He is survived by his parents, George and Helen Wike Kilgore; his three sons, Colyn, Layne and Logan Wike, and his daughter, Karma Wike, all of Butler.He is also survived by one brother, Ron Wike of Petrolia; three sisters, Stephanie (Tim) Barkley of Butler, Sarah Jane (Mike) Wallace of Somerset, and Emily Wike of Butler; his aunts, Rhonda Alworth, Sandy Alcorn, June Sprout and Tina Zychowski; his uncles, Thomas, Leon and Bert Snyder; and numerous nieces and nephewsIn addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Bill Wike; and his aunt, Rozanna Snyder.WIKE - A gathering for the friends and family of Seth Alexander Wike, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker, where a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.To view or to send condolences, sympathy cards or flowers, please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close