Shane Matthew-Baker Whipkey, 39, of Butler, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 15, 1981, in Butler, and was the son of Dale H. Whipkey Jr., of Butler, and the late Bonnie (Sheftic) Whipkey.
Shane had an earnest desire to enjoy each day, and to help everyone around him enjoy theirs as well. He had deep passion for his "Coz," a utopian world where people could live happily and enjoy the moments the day would offer. His focus on utopia came from a clear vision, and understanding for, the real world in which he lived. Though he had seen much of the ugliest this world harbors, he never allowed the negative to impede his desire as he sheltered all, of whom he loved, from his own personal tribulations.
Surviving are his father; three brothers, Vincent Whipkey of North Las Vegas, Nev., Christopher (Alisha) Whipkey of Butler, and Dylan Whipkey of Butler; a sister, Amanda Whipkey of Butler; and three children, Allison, Alex, and Aubree.
WHIPKEY - Friends of Shane Matthew-Baker Whipkey, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, were received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Burial was private.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.