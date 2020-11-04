1/1
Sharon A. Penrod
Sharon A. Penrod, 63, of Mars passed away on Tuesday morning, Nov. 3, 2020, at home unexpectedly of natural causes.

Born Oct. 27, 1957, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Agnes Jendrasak Boyle and the late Regis F. Boyle.

Sharon had worked for North Pittsburgh Telephone Co., now Consolidated Communications, holding several positions.

A member of St. Kilian Church, she was also in the Mars VFW Post 7505 Auxiliary and was a founding member of Quality EMS.

She was an avid bowler, but most loved the time spent with her family.

She was the daughter of Agnes Boyle of Mars; the mother of Kimberly Hentschel (John) of Mars; grandmother of Skylar, Lucas and Karlee; great- grandmother of Mason; and sister of Jan Demme (John) of Cranberry Township, Regis Boyle Jr. (Marcy) of Clermont, Fla., and Jeffrey Boyle of Saxonburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl M. Penrod, whom she married on Aug. 2, 1980, and who died on July 23, 2017.

PENROD - Friends of Sharon A. Penrod, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A blessing service will follow at 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Bober, pastor of St. Kilian Church, officiating.

Per state guidelines, masks and social distancing should be followed.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Quality EMS, 222 Brickyard Road, Mars, PA 16046.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
