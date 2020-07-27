Sharon Lynn White, 84, of Harmony, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Sharon was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Zelienople and was the daughter of the late Howard B. Sankey and Mary E. (Cashdollar) Sankey.
Sharon was a graduate of Zelienople High School and the Earl Wheeler School of Modeling. Her sororal and service affiliations included the Daughters of Rebekah and Beta Y Gradale, the latter of which she served as past president, and a life member of the Zelienople and Harmony Historical Societies.
Sharon's professional life included careers in modeling, retail, her husband's business, and as the owner of the Sharon L. White 24 Hour Answering Service in Zelienople.
Her happiness was found in her faith, family, and friends. Her pleasures were found in reading, music, crosswords, collecting cookbooks and recipes, playing "secret Santa," and shopping, especially on QVC.
On Dec. 24, 1954, Sharon married Burton O. White Sr., who preceded her in passing in 2013.
She is survived by her son, Burton O. White Jr. of Honolulu, Hawaii; her daughters, Shelley (Lawrence) Francis of New River, Ariz., and Stacy (Walter) Sieminski of Harmony; her stepdaughter, Jeanne (Paul) Bosley of Crossville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Dustin Francis, Justin (Erin) Francis, Courtney Francis, Ben Sieminski, Blake Sieminski and Brianna (Andrew) Kriley, Christina Kouzmanoff (Derek) and Jonathan Bosley; and three great-grandchildren, Mason Kriley, Benjamin Kouzmanoff and Ian Kouzmanoff.
At her death, Sharon was the longest living member (71 years) of Park United Presbyterian Church in Zelienople, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, played the piano, and sang in the choir.
WHITE - Funeral services for Sharon Lynn White, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, will be private.
Due to the current pandemic challenges, no memorial service will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Park United Presbyterian Church, 109 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, Pa., 16063 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Passavant Retirement Brandywine Community for their loving care and compassion.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
