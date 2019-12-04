Sharon Miller, 57, of Butler, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Donald and Cyrilla (Young) Higley.
Sharon was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was the mother of Jennifer (Justin) Krenitsky; loving partner for 11 years to Jeffrey Reott; the sister of Betty Higley, Larry (Donna) Higley, Donald Higley Jr. and Jerry Higley; and the grandmother of Kaleb, Kiley, Keira, Kolton, Lucas and Mason.
She is also survived by a large and loving family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Miller Jr.
MILLER - Friends of Sharon Miller, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, where services will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to the funeral home.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019