Sharon Miller, 57, of Butler, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.She was the daughter of the late Donald and Cyrilla (Young) Higley.Sharon was a loving mother and grandmother.She was the mother of Jennifer (Justin) Krenitsky; loving partner for 11 years to Jeffrey Reott; the sister of Betty Higley, Larry (Donna) Higley, Donald Higley Jr. and Jerry Higley; and the grandmother of Kaleb, Kiley, Keira, Kolton, Lucas and Mason.She is also survived by a large and loving family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Miller Jr.MILLER - Friends of Sharon Miller, who died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, where services will immediately follow.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to the funeral home.Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com