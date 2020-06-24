Sharyl A. Nickerson
1945 - 2020
Sharyl A. Nickerson, 74, of Butler, formerly of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 8, 1945, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Clair and Katherine (Smith) Gahagan.
Sharyl loved to cook and spend time with her family.
Surviving are her sister, Bonnie Hayes of Butler; a brother, Glenn (Patricia) Gahagan of Fort Myers, Fla.; eight stepchildren; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Meyer; her second husband, Roy Nickerson; and two sisters, Linda Rickter and Diane LaVoie.
NICKERSON - Private services and burial will be held for Sharyl A. Nickerson, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
