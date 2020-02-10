Shaun Stephen Adams, 39, of Butler passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at his home.
Born March 31, 1980, in Butler, he was the son of Mark Adams (stepmom Laura Mae Osche Adams) and Pamela Zaborowski
Shaun worked as a cement finisher.
He was a member of Local 526 Cement Masons Union.
He loved hunting and fishing, his German shepherd Chevy, and especially enjoyed being around family.
Surviving are his father, Mark Adams of Fenelton; his mother, Pamela Zaborowski of Saxonburg; his sister, Nicole (Todd Gray) Adams of Fenelton; maternal grandparents, Carol and Robert Zaborowski of Cabot; his niece and nephew, Ashton and Sophia Gray; and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his stepmother, Laura Mae Osche Adams.
ADAMS - There will be no visitation.
Memorial services for Shaun Stephen Adams, who died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, Saxonburg, with the Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to any organization that helps addiction recovery.
Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 10, 2020