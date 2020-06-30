Shawn Eric Horne
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn Eric Horne, 49, of Center Township, formerly of Oil City, passed away on June 9, 2020, at his residence.
Born May 6, 1971, in Oil City, he was the son of Lee E. Horne of Center Township and Jeannie L. Minich Nairn of Oil City.
Shawn was a graduate of Oil City High School.
Shawn had served in the U. S. Navy.
He had worked in the maintenance department for a trailer court in Butler County.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and a good campfire. Shawn was an amateur photographer and also enjoyed going to flea markets. He also enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Diego.
In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by one son, Devin E. Horne and his fiancée, Bailey Bahan, of Mount Victory, Ohio.
Also surviving are two sisters, Tami Horne Fulmer and her husband, Chris, of Oil City, and Toni Nairn Weis and her husband, Kevin, of Cranberry Township; two nephews, Stephen McCauley and Dane Weis; and two nieces, Sarah McCauley and Abby Weis; his aunt, Linda Horne Sites; and an uncle, Les Horne.
HORNE - There will be no viewing or visitation for Shawn Eric Horne, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 239 Hilltop Acres, Slippery Rock.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved