Shawn Eric Horne, 49, of Center Township, formerly of Oil City, passed away on June 9, 2020, at his residence.

Born May 6, 1971, in Oil City, he was the son of Lee E. Horne of Center Township and Jeannie L. Minich Nairn of Oil City.

Shawn was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Shawn had served in the U. S. Navy.

He had worked in the maintenance department for a trailer court in Butler County.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and a good campfire. Shawn was an amateur photographer and also enjoyed going to flea markets. He also enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Diego.

In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by one son, Devin E. Horne and his fiancée, Bailey Bahan, of Mount Victory, Ohio.

Also surviving are two sisters, Tami Horne Fulmer and her husband, Chris, of Oil City, and Toni Nairn Weis and her husband, Kevin, of Cranberry Township; two nephews, Stephen McCauley and Dane Weis; and two nieces, Sarah McCauley and Abby Weis; his aunt, Linda Horne Sites; and an uncle, Les Horne.

HORNE - There will be no viewing or visitation for Shawn Eric Horne, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 239 Hilltop Acres, Slippery Rock.









