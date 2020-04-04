Shawn M. Mimm, 42, of Valencia, formerly of West Deer, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 2, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 20, 1977, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Stephen Mimm and the late Jacqueline Auther Mimm.
Shawn was a laborer for Folina Construction in Oakmont, and a member of Laborers Union Local 1058 in Pittsburgh.
Surviving are his wife, Kimberly S. Cotto Mimm, whom he married Oct. 11, 2013; a daughter, Adalyn Mimm; his father, Stephen Mimm of Pymatuning; and a sister, Stephanie Demek (Trent) of West Deer.
MIMM - A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Shawn M. Mimm, who died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be given to the family for the benefit of his daughter.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020