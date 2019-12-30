Shawna M. Conner, 41, of Petrolia, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. Born July 7, 1978, in Clarion, she was the daughter of her late mother, Carrol McCall Erickson, and her stepfather, Joe Erickson.
She was a graduate of Grove City High School.
She began working at the former Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville, becoming a certified nursing assistant. She later began a career at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
She was well-known as a compassionate and reliable caregiver. She was employed at Sunnyview for the last 15 years before her illness prevented her to continue.
She was Christian by faith.
Shawna loved being outdoors, whether it was fishing, hiking or camping, as well as being a devoted Steelers fan. She loved watching and attending the Steelers games.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Conner of Petrolia; her daughter, Briawna Cookson of Petrolia; and her son, Ethan Cookson of Petrolia.
CONNER - Friends of Shawna M. Conner, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.
A funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery at Conneration, Parker.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019