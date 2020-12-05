Sheila Rae Bowser, 83, of Kalamazoo, Mich., died peacefully at home on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Sheila was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Benton Harbor, Mich., the daughter of William and Bernice (Kreiger) Klum.
While soaring the blue skies as a stewardess for American Airlines, a friend introduced her to the man who would become her husband. Bill was from the small, industrial town of Butler, where many of his family members still live today. He was attending law school at the University of Michigan at the time, and the pair met for a blind date. Before long, they were married.
Together, they raised three children, a full-time job in itself for Sheila, while Bill practiced in Kalamazoo as an attorney.
She also had many hobbies to keep her busy. She was an incurable antiques hunter and enjoyed spotting the perfect decorations to add to her home. She possessed a wonderful sense of style. Friends and family alike were always made comfortable in her home. Sheila also loved to read, and created handmade Christmas ornaments.
Most of all, she doted on her grandsons and supported them in their aspirations. Honest to a fault and joyful as one could be, Sheila found humor all around her. The memories she created and her signature laugh will be cherished forever.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bill; three children, Carrie (Rachel) Bowser-Switzer, Anne (Jim) Lewis and Bill (Julie) Bowser; and two grandchildren, Bill and Jacob, of whom Grampy and Nana are incredibly proud.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents.
BOWSER - A gathering for Sheila Rae Bowser, who died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kalamazoo Humane Society.
