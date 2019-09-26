Sheila Rebecca Slippey, 76, of Connoquenessing Township passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 26, 1942, in Petersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Fred Arthur Stott and Theo Rebecca Nale Stott.
She is survived by her children, Merle "Jerry" Slippey of Renfrew, James (Dana) Slippey of New Castle, and Kimberly (Bill) Newman of Evans City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Merle Slippey; and her siblings.
SLIPPEY - Services for Sheila Rebecca Slippey, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, will be held privately by her family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019