Sheila Smith, 69, passed away peacefully on May 12 after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.

She was born on Sept. 14, 1949, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Kathleen and William Cress.

She was happily married for 45 years to her devoted husband, Wayne Smith.

Sheila grew up in Connoquenessing, graduating from Butler High School.

Following her graduation, she held a number of career positions, but gladly relinquished her work life to become a loving and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her children and grandchildren, especially loving her role as "Grammy."

She had a vivacious personality with a passion for sewing, crafting and all things fashion.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Wayne; and three daughters, Britta (Brad) Manges of Valencia, Marissa (Brian) Coleridge of Chesterland, Ohio, and Keira (Steve) Koscumb of Oakmont. She is also survived by one brother and one sister.

Sheila was the proud grandmother of Kinley, Reed and Haven.

SMITH - A celebration of the life of Sheila Smith, who died Sunday, May 12, 2019, will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Intersection Community Church, 120 Walker Ave., Butler, with Pastor Fred Kison officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 are welcome.

Online condolences may be expressed at



