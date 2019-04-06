Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelia A. Carr. View Sign

Shelia A. Carr, 72, of Butler passed away on Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Sept. 1, 1946, in Fort McPherson, Atlanta, Ga., and was a daughter of the late David F. Hesterlee and the late Louise V. Warfield Hesterlee.

Shelia was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She was a licensed cosmetologist instructor and taught for years at Butler Beauty School.

Shelia was an interpreter for the deaf and taught sign language at SRU and BC3. She was an adoption search investigator for the Butler County Courts.

She was fondly known as a "Pink Lady" at the Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

Shelia is survived by her husband, Rick Carr, whom she married on May 27, 1989; five daughters, Karen (Mark) Lauer of Butler, Rebecca "Becky" Throne of Charlotte, N.C., Elizabeth "Beth" Grenci of Corsica, Pa., Jessica (Wes) Baum of Emlenton, and Sarah Gardner of Cranberry Township; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, David (Sandra) Hesterlee of Atlanta, Ga., and Franklin Hesterlee of Atlanta, Ga.; one sister, Linda (Rick) Koehnen of St. Paul, Minn.; and a number nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Sgt. Raymond Hesterlee.

CARR - Friends of Shelia A. Carr, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Crossfire United Methodist Church, 1802 N. Main St., Butler.

A memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 1 p.m. at Crossfire United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Janz officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Miller Funeral Home in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery & Education at

Online condolences can be given at



