Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherri Lynn Freiters. View Sign Service Information Jeff Mantini Funeral Home 701 6Th Ave Ford City , PA 16226 (724)-763-9151 Send Flowers Obituary

Sherri Lynne (Frick) Freiters, 57, of Parker, formerly of Ford City passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 28, 1962, in Kittanning, and was the daughter of the late Beatrice Sacik Frick and Joseph Frick.

She married her husband, Barry Freiters on Sept. 5, 1998.

Sherri graduated from Ford City High School in 1980, and received her diploma in nursing from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1982. She later received her bachelor's degree from Penn State in 2004.

She was the clinical manager of the cardiac cath lab at ACMH. Sherri took pride in her work and was dedicated to nursing for 38 years.

Sherri was a dedicated Catholic and was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Church. She also was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to car shows, visiting casinos and spending time with her family and a multitude of friends. Sherri would travel afar just to attend a wedding, shower, baptism or anything else that was family or friend oriented.

She loved going on cruises with her mom. She was a wonderful daughter to her parents.

In addition to her husband of 21 years, Barry Freiters, Sherri is survived by her father, Joseph Frick; her brother, Robert (Debbie) Frick; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elaine Freiters; and she was a pet parent to her pups, Finn and Rocky.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Sacik Frick; a brother, Michael Frick; a niece, Angela Frick; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lou in Virginia Freiters.

FREITERS - A private viewing for Sherri Lynne (Frick) Freiters, who died Monday, April 27, 2020, will take place on Friday at Mantini Funeral Home in Ford City.

A memorial service in celebration of Sherri's life will be planned for a future date.



Sherri Lynne (Frick) Freiters, 57, of Parker, formerly of Ford City passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.She was born on Aug. 28, 1962, in Kittanning, and was the daughter of the late Beatrice Sacik Frick and Joseph Frick.She married her husband, Barry Freiters on Sept. 5, 1998.Sherri graduated from Ford City High School in 1980, and received her diploma in nursing from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1982. She later received her bachelor's degree from Penn State in 2004.She was the clinical manager of the cardiac cath lab at ACMH. Sherri took pride in her work and was dedicated to nursing for 38 years.Sherri was a dedicated Catholic and was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Church. She also was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to car shows, visiting casinos and spending time with her family and a multitude of friends. Sherri would travel afar just to attend a wedding, shower, baptism or anything else that was family or friend oriented.She loved going on cruises with her mom. She was a wonderful daughter to her parents.In addition to her husband of 21 years, Barry Freiters, Sherri is survived by her father, Joseph Frick; her brother, Robert (Debbie) Frick; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elaine Freiters; and she was a pet parent to her pups, Finn and Rocky.She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Sacik Frick; a brother, Michael Frick; a niece, Angela Frick; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lou in Virginia Freiters.FREITERS - A private viewing for Sherri Lynne (Frick) Freiters, who died Monday, April 27, 2020, will take place on Friday at Mantini Funeral Home in Ford City.A memorial service in celebration of Sherri's life will be planned for a future date. Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close