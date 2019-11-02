Sherry L. McCracken Overly, 64, of Erie passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. She formerly lived in Mount Pleasant, Pa., for 20 years and Ridgeville, Pa.
Born on Nov. 18, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Marion E. and Patricia Rose (Magge) McCracken.
Sherry is survived by her son, Joshua L. Overly; her daughter, Jessica (Corey) Overly of Mount Pleasant; her grandsons, Corey, Caleb and Aydyn, all of Mount Pleasant; her sister, Mary (Dale) McCracken-Hall of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason Overly; two brothers; and one sister.
OVERLY - There will be no viewing or visitation for Sherry L. McCracken Overly, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Road, Erie, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Hillman Cancer Center and Lakeland Hospice for their care of Sherry. Memorials may be made in Sherry's name to the Hillman Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019