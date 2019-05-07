Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Lynn Green. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Lynn Green, 59, of Butler passed away Sunday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 5, 1960, to proud parents, Arthur and Judy (Criley) Schnur.

She worked for the ARC of Butler, as a caregiver for 20-plus years.

Her favorite things to do were yard sales and garage sales, riding on the back of Jim's motorcycle, visiting with family and friends and traveling all over the country. Her biggest joy in life was controlling everyone, but playing and taking her grandkids everywhere was really her favorite.

She is survived by her four children, Angelina (John) Green Saeler of Butler and her children, Emily and Lindsey, Sheila Green (Mike) of Butler and her children, Melody, Alissa, Reece and Paige, Craig (Bo) Green of Butler and his children, Caven and Chevelle, and Warren Green of Butler.

She is also survived by her parents, Art and Judy Schnur; her sister and brothers, Sabrina Schnur, Tony Schnur and Ken Schnur; and her lifelong sidekick and best friend in the world, Connie Kiley.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Green, whom she married Oct. 15, 1977, and who died July 17, 2016; and her brother, Joe Schnur.

GREEN - Friends of Sherry Lynn Green, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Sherry Lynn Green, 59, of Butler passed away Sunday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.She was born March 5, 1960, to proud parents, Arthur and Judy (Criley) Schnur.She worked for the ARC of Butler, as a caregiver for 20-plus years.Her favorite things to do were yard sales and garage sales, riding on the back of Jim's motorcycle, visiting with family and friends and traveling all over the country. Her biggest joy in life was controlling everyone, but playing and taking her grandkids everywhere was really her favorite.She is survived by her four children, Angelina (John) Green Saeler of Butler and her children, Emily and Lindsey, Sheila Green (Mike) of Butler and her children, Melody, Alissa, Reece and Paige, Craig (Bo) Green of Butler and his children, Caven and Chevelle, and Warren Green of Butler.She is also survived by her parents, Art and Judy Schnur; her sister and brothers, Sabrina Schnur, Tony Schnur and Ken Schnur; and her lifelong sidekick and best friend in the world, Connie Kiley.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Green, whom she married Oct. 15, 1977, and who died July 17, 2016; and her brother, Joe Schnur.GREEN - Friends of Sherry Lynn Green, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close