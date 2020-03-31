Shirlee Ann Frenchak, 80, of Butler passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Dec. 13, 1939, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Chester Stanley and Gertrude (Brophy) Stanley.
Shirlee worked for Dr. David Imbrie M.D. and was an X-ray technician for Dr. R. Paul Meader M.D. She also enjoyed raising her family.
She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She was also a member of the Maqueda Chapter 421 Order of the Eastern Star, and her card club of over 50 years.
Shirlee enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, car cruises, and watching the Pirates, Steelers and Butler High School basketball.
Shirlee is survived by her loving spouse, Kenneth J. Frenchak Sr., whom she married July 21, 1962; her son, Kenneth (Dawn) J. Frenchak Jr.; her grandchild, Alexis and her fiancé, Thomas Jendesky; her sister, Betty (Tom) Pizor; three nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to her parents, Chester Stanley and Gertrude (Brophy) Stanley, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Dorothy) Stanley of Butler; and one nephew.
FRENCHAK - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Shirlee Ann Frenchak, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
In the future, there may be a public memorial service.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in Shirlee's honor to the American Diabetes Association, Western Region, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
