Service Information
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport , PA 16229-1222
(724)-295-4500

Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport , PA 16229-1222

Funeral service
7:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport , PA 16229-1222

Obituary

Shirley A. Hewitt, 86, of Sarver passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor in Winfield Township.

Shirley was born July 1, 1933, in Sarver, and was a daughter of the late Florence E. (Royer) and Paul R. Hoover.

She was the widow of Homer A. Hewitt Jr., who passed away in 2008.

She was a graduate of Freeport High School.

She was employed as a machine operator at Du-Co Ceramics/Saxonburg Ceramics in Saxonburg for 27 years, retiring in 1998.

Shirley was a faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, where she enjoyed playing both piano and organ, and singing in the church choir.

Shirley loved spending time with her family.

Shirley is survived by her two sons, Dave and Mary Lynn Hewitt of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and William and Lori Hewitt of Buffalo Township; and her daughter, Darla Hewitt and her fiancé, Doug Morrison, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah Beth Bartlett of Jackson Hole Wyo., Joshua Paul Hewitt of Jackson Hole, Wyo., Heather Marie and Randy Richter of Buffalo Township, Hailey Jo Schaub of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jonathan Thomas Schaub of Kittanning, Amanda Dean, and Angela Arlene and Logan David Hewitt of Buffalo Township; and her great-granddaughter, Lucy June Bartlett; and a brother, Harry E. "Buzz" Hoover of Buffalo Township.

Shirley was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert A., Everett C. and Richard Dale Hoover; and her great-grandson, Drew Gavin Penny.

HEWITT - Family and friends of Shirley A. Hewitt, who died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, 524 High St., Freeport.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation in the funeral home with Pastor Rob Wilson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver, PA 16055.

