Shirley A. Hoover, 85, of Butler passed away, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.
Born March 7, 1935, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Elva Claire (Henry) Hutchison.
Shirley was a graduate of Butler High School and had been a homemaker.
She was an avid reader, walker, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and had loved all films and animals.
Surviving are her five children, Terry W. Hoover and Gregory A. Hoover, both of Butler, Elizabeth A. (Holly Armstrong) Hoover of East Brady, Bruce D. Hoover of Butler, and Robert J. (Victoria J.) Hoover of Harmony; two grandchildren, Robert A. Hoover of Harmony, and Brianna J. (Troy) Joseph of Coraopolis; her siblings, Marilyn Nataro of Pittsburgh, John (Joann) Hutchison of Butler, Marlene Bennett of Zanesville, Ohio, and Harry Hutchison of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Hoover Jr., whom she married Oct. 17, 1953, and who died March 13, 2007; and one brother, Richard Hutchison.
HOOVER - Friends of Shirley A. Hoover, who died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Butler County Memorial Park.
Due to current mandates and restrictions, all attendees must practice social distancing, and provide and wear a facial covering. Groups limited to 25 people.
