1/1
Shirley A. Hoover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Hoover, 85, of Butler passed away, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.

Born March 7, 1935, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Elva Claire (Henry) Hutchison.

Shirley was a graduate of Butler High School and had been a homemaker.

She was an avid reader, walker, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and had loved all films and animals.

Surviving are her five children, Terry W. Hoover and Gregory A. Hoover, both of Butler, Elizabeth A. (Holly Armstrong) Hoover of East Brady, Bruce D. Hoover of Butler, and Robert J. (Victoria J.) Hoover of Harmony; two grandchildren, Robert A. Hoover of Harmony, and Brianna J. (Troy) Joseph of Coraopolis; her siblings, Marilyn Nataro of Pittsburgh, John (Joann) Hutchison of Butler, Marlene Bennett of Zanesville, Ohio, and Harry Hutchison of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Hoover Jr., whom she married Oct. 17, 1953, and who died March 13, 2007; and one brother, Richard Hutchison.

HOOVER - Friends of Shirley A. Hoover, who died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Butler County Memorial Park.

Due to current mandates and restrictions, all attendees must practice social distancing, and provide and wear a facial covering. Groups limited to 25 people.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved