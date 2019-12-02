|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley A. Stepp, 84, of Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, while surrounded by her family at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.
Shirley was born in Natrona Heights Oct. 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Mary (Hazlett) and Merle J. Adams.
She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Shirley was a member of the American Legion Post 683 Ladies Aux. and the old Buffalo Township Vol. Fire Department Ladies Aux.
Shirley enjoyed camping and loved to spend time with her friends and family.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Owen D. "Dutch" Stepp; four daughters, Cherylyn and Jerry Gugino, of Buffalo Township, Debbie and Sherwin Dougherty Jr. of South Buffalo Township, Brenda Mattke of Buffalo Township, and Lois and Barry McFadden of Buffalo Township; her grandchildren, Sherwin and Chrissy Dougherty, Angie Dougherty, Jeremy and Kayla Gugino, Lynsey Gugino and Jessica McFadden; and great-grandchildren, Jarrett, Carter, Colton, Caleb, Keirrie, Cody, Adelyn and Emery. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Fay Weleski, of Tarentum and many loving nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Garnett Bouch, Eldeane Meinz and Edna Gibson; two brothers, Merle and Weldon Adams; and her son-in-law, Ronald L. Mattke.
STEPP - Family and friends of Shirley A. Stepp, who died Friday, Nov. 29, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St. in Freeport.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home with Pastor Adam Clever of the United Presbyterian Church of Freeport officiating.
Burial will be held in Plum Creek Cemetery, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 11454 Alexandria, VA, 22312.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|