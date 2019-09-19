Butler Eagle

Shirley Ann DeSantis (1956 - 2019)
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Shirley Ann (Bowser) DeSantis, 62, of Butler passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Born Sept. 24, 1956, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Robert "Dean" and Angeline (DeRita) Bowser.
She was a homemaker as well as a longtime clerk at the former Viaduct Market in Butler.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Shirley loved spending time with her family and her dog, Rocco.
She is survived by two daughters, Nicole DeSantis and Kristen DeSantis; two sons, Ralph Slepski and his wife, Tonya, and Jack Bouch Jr.; her longtime companion, Jack Bouch Sr.; six grandchildren, Cody, Isaac, MaKaela, Tyler, Emma and Landon; two brothers, Richard "Dick" Bowser and George Bowser; and three sisters, Johann Slupe, Judy Meehan and Donna Roche; and her former husband, Oliver "Tom" DeSantis.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Greg Davanzati and Brian DeSantis.
DESANTIS - Funeral services for Shirley Ann (Bowser) DeSantis, who died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler, with the Rev. Barbara Stoehr officiating.
Visitation will follow until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
