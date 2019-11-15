Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Huffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Huffman, 77, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 31, 1942, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Paul Gebhardt II and Violet Gebhardt.

Shirley enjoyed playing board games and always attended her sons' ballgames. She loved animals and the outdoors. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Donald (Laura) Huffman of Ellwood City, Kip (Kirby) Huffman of Zelienople, Keith (Robin) Huffman of Harmony, Brien (Karen) Huffman of Butler, and Doug (Megan) Huffman of Slippery Rock; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Violet Vollrath of Zelienople, and Nancy Daubenspeck of Ellwood City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald L. Huffman; a son, Donald L. Huffman Jr.; and seven siblings.

HUFFMAN - In accordance with her wishes, there will be no viewing or services for Shirley Ann Huffman, who died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her honor in support of the Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Shirley Ann Huffman, 77, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.Born Jan. 31, 1942, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Paul Gebhardt II and Violet Gebhardt.Shirley enjoyed playing board games and always attended her sons' ballgames. She loved animals and the outdoors. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Donald (Laura) Huffman of Ellwood City, Kip (Kirby) Huffman of Zelienople, Keith (Robin) Huffman of Harmony, Brien (Karen) Huffman of Butler, and Doug (Megan) Huffman of Slippery Rock; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Violet Vollrath of Zelienople, and Nancy Daubenspeck of Ellwood City.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald L. Huffman; a son, Donald L. Huffman Jr.; and seven siblings.HUFFMAN - In accordance with her wishes, there will be no viewing or services for Shirley Ann Huffman, who died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her honor in support of the Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA 16063.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close