Shirley Ann Wilson, 86, of Worthington, passed away March 28, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg.
Born Dec. 29, 1933, in Clinton Township, she was the daughter of Chester E. Brewer and Kathryn McCall Brewer.
Shirley graduated from Winfield High School in 1952.
She married her husband on July 23, 1954, celebrating 65 years of marriage on July 23, 2019.
She was a member of Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and living and working on the family farm.
Surviving are her husband, Donald R. Wilson; three daughters, N. LuAnn (Robert) Stull of Saxonburg, Lesa Boyd of Freeport, and Lara (Doug) Shields of Worthington; three grandsons, Ryan (Samantha) Boyd, Ethan Boyd and James Stull; one great-granddaughter, Ella; four stepgrandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and her best friends, cousin Donna Lee Tasker and Maxine Wetzel.
She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Betty Lou.
WILSON - Private services for Shirley Ann Wilson, who died March 28, 2020, were held and interment took place in Slate Lick Cemetery.
Fox Funeral Homein Saxonburg was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 30, 2020