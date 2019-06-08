Shirley "Cookie" Bernardi, 86, of Butler passed away on Thursdayat Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 1, 1933, in Clairton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and Esther Duffner Minda.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, where she volunteered for many parish functions.
Cookie is survived by her husband, Arthur A. Bernardi, to whom she was married for 67 years; three daughters, Leslie Sunseri of Hickory, Pa., Trish Renwick and her husband, Jeff, of Butler, and Sharon Puz and her husband, Rodger, of Mount Lebanon, Pa.; one sister, Naomi VonGrimmenstein of Indianapolis, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Dante Sunseri, Carlo Sunseri and his wife, Elise, Lynsi Show and her husband, Jonathan, Luke Renwick and his wife, Kristin, Lea Renwick, Logan Renwick, Ryan Puz, and Allison Caldwell and her husband, Max; and four great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Adelyn and Everly Show, and Cassius Sunseri.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Robert A. Sunseri; and two brothers.
BERNARDI - There will be no visitation for Shirley "Cookie" Bernardi, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Monday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.
Entombment will take place in Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home,429 Center Ave., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019