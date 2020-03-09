Shirley Burk, 82, of Portersville, passed away in the early hours of Friday March 6th.
She was born in January of 1938 in Ellwood City.
Known as the "Pie Lady," she was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed.
She was the loving wife of Doug Burk for over 30 years; and the mother of Mark (Tammy) Bauder Jr., Robin Bauder, Karen Bauder, and Patti McCowin. She is also survived by four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
BURK - All services for Shirley Burk, who died Friday, March 6, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements were entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 9, 2020