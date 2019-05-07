Shirley E. Duncan, 81, of Lyndora passed away on Saturday at Chicora Medical Center.
Born Nov. 8, 1937, in St. Marys, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Bowser.
She was a waitress and cook at the Burger Hut.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Lortie of Butler and Lori Bowser of Lyndora; and five grandchildren, Michelle Duncan, William Duncan, Kayla Lortie, Steven Bowser and Ricky Bowser Jr.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Perry M. Duncan; one son-in-law, Ricky Bowser Jr.; and one brother, Sonny Bowser.
DUNCAN - There will be no visitation for Shirley E. Duncan, who died Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 7, 2019