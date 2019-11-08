Shirley E. Stock, 90, of Butler passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, at Newhaven Court at Clearview.
Born March 2, 1929, in Slippery Rock, she was the daughter of the late Ernest F. Hockenberry and Grace Watson Hockenberry.
Shirley was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
She was a housewife, and she belonged to the Friends of the Butler Public Library.
She enjoyed watercolor painting, cake decorating and flower arranging.
Shirley is survived by her son, Larry Stock of Butler; her daughter, Maggie Stock of Butler; one grandson, Brian Stock of Butler; two great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Stock Jr., whom she married on Aug. 27, 1947; and two sisters, Vergil Burlbaugh and Hilda Crawford.
STOCK - Friends of Shirley E. Stock, who died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019