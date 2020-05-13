Shirley E. Young, 85, of Chicora, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.
Shirley was born on Feb. 5, 1935, in Argentine. She was the daughter of the late Homer and Gladys Sedwick Hughes.
Shirley had been employed in the dietary department at the Chicora Medical Center for a number of years.
She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed cooking, canning and babysitting her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Roy Young, who died Feb. 22, 2008.
Surviving are three children, Donna Hobaugh and her husband, George, of Chicora, Mary Lou Sheakley and her husband, Greg, of Karns City, and Ronald E. Young and his wife, Laurie, of Chicora; five grandchildren, Jessica Bell and her husband, Adam, George Hobaugh and his wife, Nikki, Holly Jones (Dave McCall), Hilary Williams and her husband, Kris, and Jason Young and his fiancée, Mandy Rosebrooks; 11 great-grandchildren, Mason, McKenna, Teagan, Audrina, Peyton, Dalton, Maren, Koen, Austin, Amber and Sidney; two great-great-grandchildren, Maverick and Savannah; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris, Madeline and Mary; and six brothers, Junior, Basil, Earl, Frank, Kenny and George.
YOUNG - Friends of Shirley E. Young, who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Shirley's nephew, the Rev. Kenneth Hughes, a United Methodist pastor officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.