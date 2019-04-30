Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Barlow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley J. Barlow, 76, of Renfrew passed away peacefully on April 23 at Butler Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Newton Abbot, Devon UK, she was the daughter of the late Betty and Sidney.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in her yard. Many people would stop to admire her flowers. She also enjoyed baking; no one made a better cheesecake.

She was the much loved mother of Philip (Shirley) Barlow, Andrew (Diane) Barlow, Mark (Nonthika) Barlow and Pamela (John) Howryla; the grandmother of Charlotte, Robert, Sabrina, Hannah, William, Katie and Abigail; as well as two great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a brother, Malcolm (Delia); a sister, Jill (Michael); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son.

BARLOW - There will be no viewing or services for Shirley J. Barlow, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Her final act of generosity was to donate her body to the Humanity Gift Registration to aid medical students.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Butler County Humane Society, or a .



