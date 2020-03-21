Shirley J. Walker, 85, of Butler went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Butler.
She was born in 1934 in Blairsville, Pa.
Shirley worked for the City of Butler for almost 15 years.
She was a devout and active Methodist.
Shirley enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and reading. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandkids, "they were her life."
She was the loving mother of Heidi (Ed) Zaremba and Lisa Clark; and the grandmother of Trent and Olivia Zaremba, and Brittany Undercuffler.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and three sisters.
WALKER - All services will be held privately for Shirley J. Walker, who died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Arrangements by the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020