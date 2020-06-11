Shirley Jean "Jeannie" (Scott) Laconi, 89, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, in Voorhees, N.J., after an extended illness.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1930, in Greer, S.C., and was the daughter of the late Gordon Winfield Scott and Alberta (Moser) Cooper.
After moving to Butler as a child, Jean inherited her love of music from her mother and was active in choir and orchestra.
A member of the Butler High School Class of 1948, she began her career in radio at WBUT as traffic director and show host.
Jean moved to Erie after her marriage and was an inaugural member of the Erie Civic Ballet, appearing in many ballets and serving as dance director and leading the Ballet Guild.
She was treasurer of the Doyle Co. for many years, opening its Dallas, Texas, office, where she was a member of the Sweet Adelines singers. After her retirement, she moved to Runnemede, N.J., where she loved to sing, garden, craft and served as president of the senior center.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Laconi and his wife, Bobbe, of Frazer, Pa.; her daughter, Felicia Mullison and her husband, Peter, of Denver, Colo.; and her son, Larry Laconi and his wife, Anne, of New Haven, Conn.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca Laconi, Emilie Mullison, and James and Elizabeth Laconi.
She is also survived by her brother, Jon (Beverly) Scott of Renfrew; and her sister-in-law, Alice Scott of Michigan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Scott, who lived in Michigan; and her sister, Georgia (Scott) Rauschenberger.
LACONI - The family of Shirley Jean "Jeannie" (Scott) Laconi, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Due to Covid-19 state guidelines, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Please provide your own facial covering.
A private interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 Michigan Ave.. Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.