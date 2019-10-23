Shirley L. (Dunmyre) Heginbotham, 89, of East Brady died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.
She was born March 25, 1930, in Bradys Bend, and was a daughter of the late James E. and Julia (Zamberlan) Dunmyre Sr.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked at East Brady High School for 17 years as a cafeteria worker and manager.
She was a member of Trinity Reformed Church in Bradys Bend and also a member of the Bradys Bend American Legion Auxiliary, AARP, and Bradys Bend Senior Center.
Shirley enjoyed traveling, line dancing, playing cards and country music. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen (Andrew) Seybert of East Brady; a daughter-in-law, Georgia Heginbotham of Arkansas; a brother, Walter (Mary Ann) Dunmyre of Butler; and a sister-in-law, Jean Dunmyre of Clarion.
She is also survived by her grandsons, Douglas (Jayci) Seybert and Richard (Jessica) Seybert; her granddaughters, Shelley (Ralph) Johnston and Amy (Jason) Means; her 12 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Sage, Jamie, Aaron, Avery, Devon, Katelyn, Jenna, Jordan, Brady, Dustin and Hailey; two great-great- grandchildren, Beckett and Reese; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Julia Dunmyre Sr.; her husband, Samuel M. Heginbotham; a son, Richard Heginbotham; and a sister, Dorothy Lekas.
HEGINBOTHAM - Friends of Shirley L. (Dunmyre) Heginbotham, who died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.
Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday in the Trinity Reformed Church in Bradys Bend. Pastor Pete Sapp will officiate.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019