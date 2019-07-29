Shirley L. Kline, 84, of Renfrew, Forward Township, passed away Saturday morning at her home.
Born July 11, 1935, in Mars, she was the daughter of the late Larry and Veronica Sperlack McCombs.
Shirley had worked as a greeter at the Cranberry Walmart and had also been a secretary/bookkeeper for Suburban Insulation and W.W. Lord's.
Surviving are two daughters, Rita Kline of Renfrew and Terry Kline of Denver, Colo.; her grandchildren, Michael, Steffanie and Nickolas; her great grandchildren, Conner and Mylee; and a sister, Lorita "Midge" Michel of Evans City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Edward Kline; two sons, Vincent A. Kline and Larry W. "Chip" Kline; and a brother, Larry Laury McCombs.
KLINE - Friends of Shirley L. Kline, who died Saturday, July 27, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel of Greenlawn Burial Estates in Mount Chestnut.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 29, 2019