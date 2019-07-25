Shirley M. Fulton Kummer, 72, of Evans City passed away Tuesday evening in Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born June 30, 1947, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late John and Sarah Wehr Fulton.
She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Evans City.
Shirley was a homemaker, who greatly enjoyed her grandchildren.
Her favorite pastime was playing bingo. She also liked crocheting and cooking.
She is survived by four sons, George E. of Butler, Ronald (Lori) and Jake (Candy), both of Ellwood City, and Jason of Evans City; one sister, Betty Jane (Larry) Foster of Evans City; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a third arriving in August.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Kummer, who passed away on March 17, 2013; one sister; and two grandchildren.
KUMMER - The family of Shirley M. Fulton Kummer, who died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 25, 2019