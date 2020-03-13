Shirley Margaret Link, 89, of Fenton, Mich., formerly of Butler, passed away on March 11, 2020, at the Courtyard Manor of Fenton.
She was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Howard Neill and the late Elizabeth Goodberlet Neill.
Mrs. Link enjoyed reading, word searches, camping and walking.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, R. Dale (Lianne) Link of Fenton, Mich., and Lloyd Alan (Karen) Link of Butler; one daughter, Nancy Lynn Link of Petrolia; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Margery (David) Boyle of Lady's Island, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ralph Charles Link, whom she married on Dec. 15, 1951, and who passed away on May 4, 2011; and one sister, Carol Walzer.
LINK - Friends of Shirley Margaret Link, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Criswell Bible Baptist Church, 118 Criswell Road, Karns City, with Pastor Paul DeBacco officiating.
Burial will take place in St. Paul's Cemetery of Pittsburgh.
