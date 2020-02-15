Shirley May Coffman (Fisher), 87, of Mission Viejo, Calif., passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Born in Mercer, she was the daughter of the late Clark T. and Anna Marie Fisher.
Her husband was Dr. John E Coffman, who passed away June 10, 1999.
She is survived by three daughters, Dr. Karen Coffman (Darryl Gibson) of Coto de Caza, Calif., Dr. Stacy Coffman (Frank Real) of Poway, Calif., and Linda Coffman of Coto de Caza, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Jonathan Gibson, Sophia Real and Matthew Real.
Shirley had four sisters, the late Joanne Fleeger, Nancy Colosimo and Valerie Wolf, all of Butler, and Norma Whiteleather of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; as well as one brother, Robert Fisher of Butler.
COFFMAN - Private funeral services for Shirley May Coffman (Fisher), who died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, will be held in San Diego, Calif., with interment in San Diego.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020