Shirley VanScoy, 70, of Butler, died June 18, 2020.
She was the mother of Arthur, Robert and Michele VanScoy; the sister of Gloria Reott and Evelyn McDonald; and the grandmother of Donovan Barnes.
VANSCOY - A private family visitation for Shirley VanScoy, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, was held on Thursday at Jay Bryan Funeral Home, 443 Main St., Prospect.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 26, 2020.