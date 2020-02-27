Shirley Wallace, 81, of West Sunbury, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, of an extended illness.
She was born in July of 1938, and was the daughter of her late parents, Luke and Florence (Phillips) Simeon.
Shirley was honorably discharged in 1958 after serving two years in the U.S. Air Force.
She was known to be "hands-on" with every aspect of her life, so much so that she loved woodworking, refinishing furniture, gardening, sewing, and auto repair.
Above all, she loved her family and spending every moment with them.
Shirley was the loving wife for more than 61 years of Joseph Wallace, whom she met in the service.
She was the mother of Cathy (Don) Roberts, Lori Postlewate, Dawn (Michael) Earnest, William (Holly) Wallace, Shirley (Thomas) Lindsey and Curtis (Cindi Converso) Wallace; and the sister of Rose Durkos, Florence McCurdy, Evelyn Lemos, Nancy Nelson, Mary Lou Billen and Luke Simeon.
Shirley is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Shirley's family would like to offer a very warm thank you, to everyone involved in her medical care.
WALLACE - All services will be held privately for Shirley Wallace, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020