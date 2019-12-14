Sierra R. Cranmer, 23, of Chicora and Butler passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, following a car accident.
She was born in 1996 to her parents, Edward (Deborah) Cranmer and Thrissa Fair-Beck (Mike).
A graduate of Moniteau High School, Sierra was best-known during her short life for her compassion, selflessness and helping others. She loved music and her work, where she was employed at Applebee's Restaurant for over two years.
She loved nothing more than animals and riding horses.
She was the fiancée of Shane Everetts; granddaughter of Cliff Cranmer Jr.; niece of Cliff L. Cranmer, Joe Cranmer, Pam Fair and Steve (April) Fair Sr.; and cousin of Autumn Cranmer, Ethan Cranmer, Shawn Codispot, Ryan Smith, MaKenzy Wagner, Kristi Abbott, Brooke Fair, Steve Fair Jr. and Ashlyn Fair.
She is also survived by numerous second cousins and a large and loving family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wanda Cranmer, Ben Fair and Barb Krukow; and her uncle, Mike Fair.
CRANMER - Friends of Sierra R. Cranmer, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler, where a funeral service will immediately follow.
Burial will be held privately on Tuesday.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019