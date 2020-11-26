Sophie (Nazar) Green, 87, of Butler passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home under the loving and compassionate care of her children and Good Samaritan Hospice in-home care staff.
Sophie was born on Aug. 30, 1933, in Butler.
Sophie was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She served the Butler community as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and also taught Sunday and Bible school at her church. Her giving back mentality, love for children, as well as those less fortunate, was unparalleled.
In her years of single and married life, she held several administrative positions at G.C. Murphy, Western Auto, J.C. Penney and the Butler City Tax Office. She was also co-owner of G&E Mechanical Contractors, which served industry, not only in the tri-state area, but throughout the United States. Sophie's dedication, passion, and will to do the right thing was evident in her professional career.
Sophie is survived by her loving daughter, Brenda (John) Perfetti; her son, Lester John Green; her sister, Katherine McGregor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving life partner and husband of 66 years, Lester G. Green, who passed away on Nov. 9, 2019; five sisters, Mary Hall, Stella Swope, Anna Dillaman, Helen Rieti and her twin, Martha Kiley; and four brothers, Nick, John, Peter and Paul Nazar.
Sophie's life passion was being a mom, cook and baker. Family was always first and foremost to her. Her children and husband were her life, and she truly lived her life to the fullest.
She enjoyed the winter months in Florida with her husband, and couldn't wait for her children to join them when possible.
Sophie received exceptional care and support from the Concordia Visiting Nurses and Good Samaritan Hospice staff. The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff who cared for her.
GREEN - Private services and burial will be private for Sophie (Nazar) Green, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Donations on behalf of Sophie Green can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, PA 16001, or Shriners Hospital for Children
Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
