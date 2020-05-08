Sophie Vincent
Sophie Vincent, of Butler, passed away at the age of 86 on May 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was the beloved wife for 66 years to Edward P. Vincent, who preceded her in death.
She was the loving mother of Mark, Gregory (Kate) and Shawn (Chris); the grandmother of Candice, Miles, Eric, Brittany, Dean and Alex; and was the great-grandmother of 11.
Sophie was a graduate of Slippery Rock University, and taught in the South Butler County School District. At one time, she was one of the family owners of the ComputerLand franchise. Later, she owned the Computertots franchise.
VINCENT - There will be no visitation for Sophie Vincent, who died Tuesday, May 5. 2020.
Services will be private.
Funeral arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.
