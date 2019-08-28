Stacey M. Nicodemus, 23, of McDonald, Pa., formerly of Butler, passed away on Sunday in Delaware.
Stacey was born on May 11, 1996, in Altoona, to her father, James R. Nicodemus III; and her mother, Karen M. DeCorte Nicodemus.
Stacey was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Cecil.
She graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 2014, and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Stacey had a very fun and loving personality. She was a Christian who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was also somewhat of an artist and loved going places.
Stacey is survived by her parents, Jim and Karen Nicodemus; one brother, Kevin Nicodemus of McDonald; her paternal grandparents, James and JoAnne Nicodemus of Butler; her maternal stepgrandfather, Earle Geibel of Karns City; and her aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stacey was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Bonita Nicodemus; her maternal grandmother, Tonya Geibel; her uncle, Gregg Nicodemus; and her cousin, Dilan Confer.
NICODEMUS - Family and friends of Stacey M. Nicodemus, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019