Stacy R. Kriess, 54, of East Butler passed away on Friday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, following a long battle with cancer.
Born April 10, 1965, in Butler, she was a daughter of Jack L. Kriess and Jane A. (Green) Kriess.
Stacy had worked at Magnetics in East Butler for 34 years.
She had loved going to camp and spending time with children.
In addition to her parents, Jack and Jane Kriess of Renfrew, she is survived by her two brothers, Darrin L. (Michele) Kriess of Chicora, and Michael P. Kriess of Harmony; three nieces, Autumn, Amber and Ashlyn; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lynn A. Kriess.
KRIESS - A celebration of life for Stacy R. Kriess, who died Friday, June 28, 2019, will be held for her family and friends at 1 p.m. Sunday at East Butler Firehall.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 3, 2019