Stanley Alexander King Jr., 49, of Renfrew, formerly of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 12, 1970, in Butler, and was the son of Helen Fraser (Henderson) King of Butler and the late Stanley A. King Sr.
Stanley loved his dogs, Willow and Heidi, going to the beach, camping, reading and was an avid Steelers fan.
He had worked at TGIF in Fort Myers.
Surviving are his mother, Helen King of Renfrew; two sisters, Karen Anne (Bill) Yost of Butler and Angela (Perry) Constantino of Butler; a brother, William Scott (Christina) King of Butler; his nieces and nephews, Shauna McPherson, Alexandra Feicht, Chelsea, Paige and Morgan Constantino, and Amanda and Nicholas King; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Julian Boccio, and Beckett, Ellie and Blake Feicht.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley A. King Sr.
KING - Friends of Stanley Alexander King Jr., who died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with his sister, Karen Yost, officiating.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillman Cancer Center, Renal Cancer Division, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020