Stanley G. "Jerry" Swidzinski, 77, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He succumbed to cancer at his home in the great care of Lutheran SeniorLife Hospice.

Born Nov. 3, 1942, in Butler, he was the son of the late Stanley Swidzinski and Helen (Sziszurok) Swidzinski.

He was the owner/operator of Swidzinski's Pet Grooming for 35 years.

He was a fierce competitor in many sports. In his earlier years, he was a much-feared bass fisherman, winning many tournaments and Lunker Awards. He was an original member of the KBBC Circuit, founding member of the Last Cast Bass Club, and a two-time Pennsylvania record-holder for white bass on Conneaut Lake. Later, he founded the Annual Bob Reddick Memorial Crappie Tournament. With his passing, the crappie population will be exploding in Lake Arthur.

He was a member of the Allegheny Valley Rifle League and looked forward to long-range bench rest shooting in recent years.

He was an aggressive downhill skier, competed in the handicapped Olympics and with Three Trackers of Ohio.

He was a founding member of the DILLIGAS Golf League and enjoyed motocross racing.

One of his passions was making wine and gourmet food to share with friends and family.

He mentored and provided encouragement to many over the years in outdoor activities, including new amputees. He will be remembered for his sharp tongue and kind heart.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carla J. (Thompson) Swidzinski; his daughter, Connie M. Swidzinski (Kurt Brockman); a granddaughter, Cami S. Tack; a brother, Richard D. Swidzinski (Elaine Miller); and many loving family members.

SWIDZINSKI - All services shall be held privately for Stanley G. "Jerry" Swidzinski, who died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

