Stanley J. Janicka, 92, of Concord Township, Ohio, formerly of Butler, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019.

He was born March 6, 1927, in Mount Chestnut, to Stanley J. and Laura (Kempenski) Janicka.

He graduated from Butler High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a proud Armco retiree.

Stanley married Margaret A. "Peggy" Spang on June 22, 1949, in Pittsburgh.

Stanley was an avid golfer and bridge player. He enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling. Stan and Peggy traveled to Europe, China, Hawaii and the Holy Land, and they cruised to Alaska through the Panama Canal and along the Rhine River. To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Stan and Peggy cruised from New York City to Bermuda with their daughter's family.

He was a lifetime member of the Butler Historical Society and a 37-year member of Butler Country Club.

He was a former member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church and current member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Butler.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah "Debby" (Robin) Cumberland, his grandchildren, Barton and Rachel, and his great-granddaughter, Sophia, all of Ashtabula, Ohio; his sister, Gertrude Klingensmith of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 62 years, Peggy, who died in 2012; and his son, Danny, who died in 2008.

His family would like to thank the staff of Vista Springs Quail Highlands in Concord Township, Ohio, and the Hospice of the Western Reserve for the care they gave to Stanley.

JANICKA - A memorial service for Stanley J. Janicka, who died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.

