1/1
Stanley Robert Perine
Stanley Robert Perine, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home in Amherst, Ohio, with family by his side.
He was born Nov. 16, 1942, in Butler, to his loving parents, Slovie and Renie (Traggiai) Perine. He was a native of Cabot.
In June 1964, he graduated from The College - Conservatory of Music with a Bachelor of Music, with dual performance majors in oboe and piano. In August 1965, Stanley graduated from College of Education, University of Cincinnati, with a Master of Music Education.
He married his beloved wife, Barbara L. (Patterson) on March 5, 1966, and they raised their four children together, and were the proud grandparents of six lovely grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He taught music in the Lebanon Exempt schools, grades K-12, from 1965 until 1968. In addition, Stanley spent one summer teaching third grade level in The Lebanon Correctional Institute. In 1968, he was hired by Lorain City schools, covering an entire junior high school vocal music curriculum. In 1979, Stanley left Hawthorne Junior High to become Whittier Junior High's band and orchestra director. He retired in 1998 after 33 years of teaching.
During his years in teaching, he also was employed by various organizations that needed a professional musician to assist in their endeavors. Stanley also continued his education during his teaching years in numerous postgraduate courses at various colleges and universities statewide.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Patterson) Perine of Amherst, Ohio; his loving children, Andrea (Troy Vargo) Perine of Elyria, Ohio, Donyah Perine of Amherst, Robert (Suzanna) Perine of LaGrange, Ohio, and Armalynda Gray of Columbus, Ohio; his grandchildren, Desire Nicole Visalden, Jonathan Gray, Alexandrea Vargo, Connor Perine, Kaleb Vargo and Gabriele Perine; his great-grandson, Chase McVicker; and his brothers, James Perine of Saxonburg, and Donald Perine of Saxonburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Slovie and Renie Perine; and his son-in-law, James Gray.
PERINE - The family of Stanley Robert Perine, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020, will receive family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, Ohio,
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio. The Rev. Craig M. Hovanec will officiate. Please meet at the church on Wednesday.
Private Christian entombment services will be held later at New Russia Township Cemetery in Oberlin, Ohio.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and family will require social distancing throughout visitation and masks will be required in the church during the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made in Stanley's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053.
Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Peter Parish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
My heart felt condolence goes out to the entire Perine family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May your tears and sorrows be replaced with warm, loving, and happy memories of Stanley.
Bill
Friend
July 7, 2020
Mr. Perine was my choir director at Hawthorne during the 1970's. He gave me full permission to use my talents and gifts as both a vocalist and pianist. He encouraged me to play the trumpet in the band, too. Most of all, Mr. Perine helped to fuel my passion for music and inspired me to become the singer and songwriter that I am today. To Mr. Perine and his family, I send love, light, my condolences, and music from my heart to yours. I am eternally grateful for his presence in my life.
Peace and blessings
Christopher J. Spinks
Los Angeles, CA
Christopher Spinks
Student
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
ending on our heartfelt condolences to Stanleys family. I had the privilege of working with Stan. He touched many childrens lives through his love of music.
Harry and Lydia Guerrieri
Coworker
July 6, 2020
always had a smile on his face and would always talk to you whenever he saw you great musician thoughts and prayers to you barb and your family
sally hartley
Friend
July 6, 2020
Wonderful man who got me started on the French horn in 1979. Fond memories of a kind man.
Amy DeLeeuw
July 6, 2020
Rest in peace, Mr. Perine. You were a wonderful music teacher and great friend. Thank you for making a positive impact on my life!
Lauretta White-Fagan
Student
July 6, 2020
Thanks for being my neighbor over here on foster, i have had some great conversations with you through the year's it won't seem the same not seeing you at the apt building doing something, RIP my friend
Howard Madding
July 6, 2020
July 6, 2020
Mr. Perine was my choir director at Hawthorne Jr High in the last 70s. He exposed me to music that I still love to this day.
Victoria Murray
Student
