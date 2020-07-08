Mr. Perine was my choir director at Hawthorne during the 1970's. He gave me full permission to use my talents and gifts as both a vocalist and pianist. He encouraged me to play the trumpet in the band, too. Most of all, Mr. Perine helped to fuel my passion for music and inspired me to become the singer and songwriter that I am today. To Mr. Perine and his family, I send love, light, my condolences, and music from my heart to yours. I am eternally grateful for his presence in my life.

Peace and blessings

Christopher J. Spinks

Los Angeles, CA

Student