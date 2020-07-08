Stanley Robert Perine, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home in Amherst, Ohio, with family by his side.
He was born Nov. 16, 1942, in Butler, to his loving parents, Slovie and Renie (Traggiai) Perine. He was a native of Cabot.
In June 1964, he graduated from The College - Conservatory of Music with a Bachelor of Music, with dual performance majors in oboe and piano. In August 1965, Stanley graduated from College of Education, University of Cincinnati, with a Master of Music Education.
He married his beloved wife, Barbara L. (Patterson) on March 5, 1966, and they raised their four children together, and were the proud grandparents of six lovely grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He taught music in the Lebanon Exempt schools, grades K-12, from 1965 until 1968. In addition, Stanley spent one summer teaching third grade level in The Lebanon Correctional Institute. In 1968, he was hired by Lorain City schools, covering an entire junior high school vocal music curriculum. In 1979, Stanley left Hawthorne Junior High to become Whittier Junior High's band and orchestra director. He retired in 1998 after 33 years of teaching.
During his years in teaching, he also was employed by various organizations that needed a professional musician to assist in their endeavors. Stanley also continued his education during his teaching years in numerous postgraduate courses at various colleges and universities statewide.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Patterson) Perine of Amherst, Ohio; his loving children, Andrea (Troy Vargo) Perine of Elyria, Ohio, Donyah Perine of Amherst, Robert (Suzanna) Perine of LaGrange, Ohio, and Armalynda Gray of Columbus, Ohio; his grandchildren, Desire Nicole Visalden, Jonathan Gray, Alexandrea Vargo, Connor Perine, Kaleb Vargo and Gabriele Perine; his great-grandson, Chase McVicker; and his brothers, James Perine of Saxonburg, and Donald Perine of Saxonburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Slovie and Renie Perine; and his son-in-law, James Gray.
PERINE - The family of Stanley Robert Perine, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020, will receive family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, Ohio,
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio. The Rev. Craig M. Hovanec will officiate. Please meet at the church on Wednesday.
Private Christian entombment services will be held later at New Russia Township Cemetery in Oberlin, Ohio.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and family will require social distancing throughout visitation and masks will be required in the church during the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made in Stanley's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053.
Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
