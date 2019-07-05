Guest Book View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley "Ted" "Fireball" Stewart, 90, of North Washington passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Parker Personal Care Home with Grane Hospice.

Ted was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Butler. He was the son of the late Basil Reed Stewart and the late Gladys Mae Smith Stewart.

Ted proudly served his country by serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany.

He attended Concord High School.

Ted was active in the community and was one of the oldest members of the North Washington Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of the North Washington Volunteer Fire Department, having joined in 1945. He also was a member of the North Washington Cemetery Association and a charter member of the Western Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association.

Ted retired from Witco after 42 years as a chief hydro operator and did transmission work up until about 2007. His favorite pastime was growing apple trees since 1964.

Ted is survived by his wife, Violet Freehling Stewart, whom he married on Sept. 3, 1960; one daughter, Pamela (David) Yosko of West Mifflin; one son, Basil (Karen) Stewart II of Butler; four grandchildren, Tyler (Christina) Yosko, Brendan Yosko, Ian (Kiley) Jewart and Tiffany (Cody) Haid; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Addilyn, and a third great-grandchild expected in January.

Ted is also survived by one sister, Rayleen (Tom) Jindra of Butler; one brother, Raymond C. (Patricia) Stewart of Grove City; and several nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by one sister, Karolyn Stewart; and his stepfather, Raymond Burk.

STEWART - Friends of Stanley "Ted" "Fireball" Stewart, who died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Edmundson, Robert Mathias and Pastor Michael Coats officiating.

Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 249, Lyndora American Legion Post 778, and Butler American Legion Post 117.

Burial will be in the North Washington Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Washington Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 35, North Washington, PA 16048, c/o Bev Bishop, or to Parker Personal Care Home, 103 Seward St., Parker, PA 16049.

